X Phoenix luxury tower faces multiple lawsuits; project's future in question

The general contractor of the second phase of the X Phoenix luxury residential tower, along with several subcontractors, have filed lawsuits alleging tens of millions of dollars are owed for completed work on the stalled construction project.

These lawsuits follow a series of mechanic's liens filed in connection to the project last year after work came to a screeching halt in September 2023. The project is being developed by The X Company, which has already completed and stabilized the first phase of X Phoenix but has since faced construction issues related to projects in the Valley and other cities.

Nearly a year since construction stopped, the status of the second phase of X Phoenix remains up in the air. At least seven lawsuits related to the project have been filed since late April.

