With ASU in the Big 12, Arizona's tourism industry has new markets to target

As Arizona State University’s football and other teams move from competing in the Pac-12 Conference to the Big 12 this year, new groups of visitors are expected to be coming to the Valley and could create new opportunities for the hospitality industry.

Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils’ head football coach told the Business Journal earlier this year that he is expecting to see a lot more opposing fans in the stands of Mountain America Stadium as the team switches into Big 12 play.

“Now that we're in the Big 12 … I think there will be more travel for college sports than has ever been,” Dillingham said. “Phoenix is going to be the destination location for almost every fan base that wants to go to an away game. They're going to come to Phoenix, they're going to come to Tempe.”

