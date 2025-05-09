Arizona Crime Uncovered: Suspect in Preston Lord case sentenced, progress on 'Preston's Law'

With one suspect sentenced in the Preston Lord murder case, ABC15's Arizona Crime Uncovered is taking your questions on the legal process and what's next with six other suspects still charged with murder.

In a special live show, ABC15's Ashley Holden will help break down the latest details of William Owen Hines' plea agreement, sentencing, and what's next for the case.

Be sure to join the conversation on the ABC15 Streaming App and on the ABC15 YouTube channel today at 3:30 p.m.

Hines was sentenced to a total of 17 years, with 12 of those years designated for his role in Preston's death. This came after the 19-year-old took a plea agreement and pleaded guilty in four different cases.

The four cases Hines pleaded guilty to included two aggravated assault cases and one vehicular aggravated assault. He also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the October 2023 beating death of Preston.

As part of the live Arizona Crime Uncovered live episode, you will hear reaction from the Lord family as they walked out of court, legal analysis, and an update on "Preston's Law."

The bill passed out of the legislature on Tuesday. Now, many across the state are waiting to see if Governor Katie Hobbs signs it into law.

See more of ABC15's in-depth coverage of the Preston Lord case here.