Why Peoria is next up for major growth in the Valley

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria is getting down to business with the state of Arizona to open up thousands of acres of land for future growth.

With the $40 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. next door and plans for a $2 billion Amkor semiconductor plant in Peoria, city leaders are positioning 8,300 acres of state trust land as the next major development hotspot in metro Phoenix.

In March, Peoria unveiled its future vision for growth and proposed changes to its 2040 general plan, a policy document that guides the long-term growth for the municipality, at a council study session.

The general plan changes are expected to be voted on by Peoria City Council in September following multiple neighborhood and planning commission meetings throughout 2024.

