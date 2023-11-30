Amkor plans $2 billion facility in Peoria for packaging Apple computer chips

PEORIA, AZ — Tempe-based Amkor Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is planning to invest $2 billion and bring 2,000 new jobs to metro Phoenix with a new semiconductor advanced packaging and testing facility that will serve companies such as Apple Inc., thecompany announced Nov. 30.

The plant will be developed in Peoria near the new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant in the northern part of the Valley and help solve a missing piece of the semiconductor chip supply chain and ecosystem in the U.S. In fact, the chips to be packaged at the new Amkor plant will be made at the Phoenix TSMC fab, or factory. The first phase of the TSMC fab is expected to come online inthe first half of 2025.

Packaging is one of the final steps in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips — which are key components for electronic devices such as cars and phones — but is a process that is costly and largely done in other regions like Asia.

Semiconductor chips for technology giant Apple will be packaged and tested at the Peoria factory.

