When $2B facility opens, Amkor will become Peoria's largest private employer

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria is about to change forever.

The planned $2 billion Amkor Technology Inc. semiconductor packaging and testing plant that was greenlit this week by Peoria City Council is set to draw an international spotlight and could level the playing field for jobs in the West Valley.

The mega project, which will help fill a critical gap in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, is set to bring 2,000 new jobs to the metro Phoenix city and become Peoria's largest private employer. Tempe-based Amkor (Nasdaq: AMKR), one of the largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging, design and testing, brought in about $6.5 billion in annual sales in 2023 and has numerous factories across Asia. It has 30,000 employees worldwide.

The new Peoria facility, featuring 500,000 square feet of clean room space, is expected to become the largest outsourced packaging plant in the United States, according to city leaders. Amkor is set to package and test chips for industry heavyweights Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Apple Inc.

