TSMC reaches construction milestone for second Arizona semiconductor factory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has reached a significant construction milestone at its new Phoenix campus as it gears up to start production next year.

TSMC said it had placed the final steel beam at the top of its second chip fabrication facility and had also completed the topping out of that fab's auxiliary buildings, which will supply utilities infrastructure for the clean room.

The Taiwan-based tech giant is building $40 billion worth of new microchip manufacturing facilities at Fab 21 in north Phoenix and is expected to start high-volume production at its first fab, which is still under construction, in the first half of 2025.

Production at its second fab, previously expected to start in 2026, could shift to a start date of 2027 or 2028 depending on customer demand and U.S. government incentives.

