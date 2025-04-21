Why Arizona's manufacturing project pipeline is bigger than ever

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s $165 billion facility in Phoenix may be the buzziest advanced manufacturing project in the Valley, but it’s far from the only one getting attention.

The Arizona Commerce Authority said it currently has 482 active projects in its pipeline of businesses looking to expand or relocate to the state, including 336 in manufacturing, CEO Sandra Watson said. The majority of those are in advanced manufacturing, with 54 semiconductor projects in the pipeline and 88 more in the battery-making sector.

The surge of interest in Arizona comes amid a push for domestic manufacturing as a potential trade war looms and the Trump administration's tariff strategy roils the markets.

Semiconductor manufacturing, testing and packaging is largely done in Asia, but the pandemic and supply chain vulnerabilities highlighted a crucial need for more domestic chipmaking. Some experts and Valley leaders say Arizona is uniquely positioned to be home for many advanced manufacturers looking to scale their operations in the U.S., with the potential to significantly boost the local economies of smaller cities on the outskirts of metro Phoenix.

