Valley businessman named to lead $500M Chase Field renovation project

PHOENIX — The board of directors of the Maricopa County Stadium District, which is overseeing the renovation of Chase Field, has hired Valley businessman Mark Winkleman as its executive director.

While the Maricopa County Stadium District has been around since 1991, the board was given new life last year after the state legislature approved a law to redirect some tax dollars generated at the Major League Baseball stadium to the renovation of the 28-year-old professional sports facility.

Winkleman will serve as the Stadium District’s chief executive officer and administrative lead. He will work with the board to oversee the district's financial and operational performance, implement its policies and strategic priorities, and represent the district with public officials, community stakeholders, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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