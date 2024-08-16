Utah data center firm gears up for first Arizona project

A year after acquiring a chunk of Mesa land through a state land auction, Novva Data Centers is getting public feedback for its first Arizona project.

Utah-based Novva is proposing a campus that would include five data halls, an office building, a warehouse, an SRP switchyard and public gathering spaces. In total, the project totals more than 1.4 million square feet with the vast majority eyed for data center use.

Mesa's Design Review Board on Aug. 13 heard details about the development, dubbed "Project Borealis" in city documents. The project will also include a future retail component that was not part of this proposal.

The design review board did not take action on the project but rather provided feedback to the applicant.

