University of Arizona stops work on $300M Phoenix biomedical hub amid federal funding uncertainty

PHOENIX — The University of Arizona is pausing construction of its $300 million biomedical hub in downtown Phoenix.

The Tucson-based university has been planning to build a health sciences center in the Phoenix Bioscience Core near its medical school operations, but it is now reassessing those plans in the face of uncertainty over federal research funding, university officials told Phoenix Business Journal.

Last summer, Phoenix City Council approved funding and a ground lease for the 200,000-square-foot Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies, or CAMI, leading to a November groundbreaking last fall at the southwest corner of Seventh and Fillmore streets.

But now, with the Trump administration causing federal funding uncertainty, the U of A leadership team does not feel comfortable moving forward.

