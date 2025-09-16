Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TSMC joins effort to develop 6,000-acre NorthPark project south of its Arizona facility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. signed on as a partner for a rezoning effort to set up state trust land directly south of its plant to build a massive mixed-use master planned community.

Pulte Group has been eyeing the site, and last year submitted plans with the city of Phoenix for a Planned Unit Development, or PUD, to rezone the undeveloped state trust land and create the NorthPark development. TSMC signed on as a partner this summer in the rezoning efforts.

Developers envision creating a community with commercial, employment and residential uses, along with significant open space and preserve land across more than 6,000 acres.

