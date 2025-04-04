TSMC, chief rival Intel in tentative chipmaking deal, report says

Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. have tentatively agreed to form a joint venture to run Intel's chip factories in Arizona and around the country, a tech news site reported on Thursday.

TSMC, the world's leading semiconductor maker, would take a 20% stake in the JV, The Information said, citing two people familiar with the deal. Intel and other U.S. chip companies would be majority owners.

Intel did not immediately respond to request for comment and TSMC said it had no comment on the report.

The preliminary deal "would include at least some of Intel's existing chip foundries," The Information reported.

