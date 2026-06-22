TSMC, Amkor lock in 10-year deal for advanced packaging and test services

Two Valley semiconductor giants have formalized a long-planned partnership.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Amkor Technology, Inc. announced the finalization of a 10-year partnership agreement on June 16.

The collaboration establishes a structured approach for TSMC to receive advanced packaging and test services from Amkor, along with coordinated capacity expansion and planning. The partnership aims to create a mutually beneficial operating model that caters to customers' requirements as efficiently as possible. It builds off a memorandum of understanding that was originally entered into in 2024, according to past Business Journal reporting.

“This agreement marks an important next step in our partnership with TSMC as we accelerate advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. to provide our customers a full U.S. supply chain from advanced silicon manufacturing to tested packaged devices,” Amkor CEO Kevin Engel said in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.