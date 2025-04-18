Trader Joe's, Sprouts gain ground in Phoenix grocery market as competition heats up

PHOENIX — In Phoenix’s ultracompetitive supermarket industry, two grocery chains – Trader Joe’s and Sprouts Farmers Market – saw their share of the market grow more than other brands this past year.

California-based Trader Joe’s, which added three new stores in the Valley in the past 12 months, saw the biggest year-over-year increase in market share and in local revenue, according to the just-released 2025 market share study from sales tracking firm Chain Store Guide. The increase in stores and sales moved it from No. 12 to No. 11 in the Valley’s rankings.

Chain Store Guide determines market share by looking at each company's presence in the market and annual sales. The newly published data reflects total 2023 sales through Dec. 31.

