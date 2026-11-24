Trader Joe⁠’s wants to open a new Valley store by The Shops at Norterra off Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road, according to documents submitted to the City of Phoenix Planning Department.

The specialty grocer filed an application on Nov. 11 for a building permit to make tenant improvements on an existing 12,344 square foot suite at 2110 W. Happy Valley Road, though it’s unclear exactly which space the grocer is looking to move into.

The parcel listed on application is right next to a new dual-branded, 277-room AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin that opened last year.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

