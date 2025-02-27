Trader Joe's a step closer to opening store in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — Trader Joe's is coming to Goodyear.

A spokesperson for the popular grocery chain told the Business Journal on Wednesday that it's planning to open a new location in the West Valley city.

California-based Trader Joe's has about 10 stores in the Phoenix area and is renowned for its unique work culture and specialty food and drink items. The company said it actively looks at hundreds of neighborhoods across the U.S. and hopes to open more locations this year, but did not provide any further information.

The Phoenix suburb has spent years campaigning for Trader Joe's, one of the most highly requested grocers by residents there. If it opens, this will be the first Trader Joe's in the southwest Valley.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.