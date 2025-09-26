Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Torchy's exits north Phoenix site, reaffirms commitment to remaining Valley locations

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Torchy's
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Torchy’s Tacos, a restaurant chain out of Austin, Texas, has shuttered one of its Phoenix stores.

The brand, which debuted in the Phoenix market in 2022, shuttered its store at 10625 N Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix earlier this summer. By mid-September, the Torchy's signage was gone from the space, along with most other remnants of the taco shop. One exception was the pitchfork-shaped, bright red door handles, which remained alongside a lock.

A Torchy’s spokeswoman confirmed to the Business Journal that the company shuttered the store this year. Torchy’s said there are no plans to close additional Phoenix locations.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen