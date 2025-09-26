Torchy's exits north Phoenix site, reaffirms commitment to remaining Valley locations

PHOENIX — Torchy’s Tacos, a restaurant chain out of Austin, Texas, has shuttered one of its Phoenix stores.
The brand, which debuted in the Phoenix market in 2022, shuttered its store at 10625 N Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix earlier this summer. By mid-September, the Torchy's signage was gone from the space, along with most other remnants of the taco shop. One exception was the pitchfork-shaped, bright red door handles, which remained alongside a lock.
A Torchy’s spokeswoman confirmed to the Business Journal that the company shuttered the store this year. Torchy’s said there are no plans to close additional Phoenix locations.