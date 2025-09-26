Torchy's exits north Phoenix site, reaffirms commitment to remaining Valley locations

PHOENIX — Torchy’s Tacos, a restaurant chain out of Austin, Texas, has shuttered one of its Phoenix stores.

The brand, which debuted in the Phoenix market in 2022, shuttered its store at 10625 N Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix earlier this summer. By mid-September, the Torchy's signage was gone from the space, along with most other remnants of the taco shop. One exception was the pitchfork-shaped, bright red door handles, which remained alongside a lock.

A Torchy’s spokeswoman confirmed to the Business Journal that the company shuttered the store this year. Torchy’s said there are no plans to close additional Phoenix locations.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.