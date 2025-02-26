The Maggiore Group to open New York deli in shuttered Italian restaurant

PHOENIX — Chef Joey Maggiore has been able to grow restaurant brands nationally – think Hash Kitchen and the Sicilian Butcher – and he’s now putting his take on the New York-style deli.

Maggiore, co-founder of The Maggiore Group and Chef Joey Concepts, announced last week he will be opening Patsy’s New York Delicatessen in Phoenix later this spring.

“We’re bringing Arizona its first one-of-a-kind bagel bar, featuring 14 uniquely flavored cream cheeses – from artichoke & spinach dip to Nutella, and even a signature pastrami lox schmear,” Maggiore said in a statement. “Our New York-style bagels will be made fresh in-house daily, using authentic New York water for that perfect bite.”

