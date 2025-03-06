The Henry sets opening date for new uptown Phoenix location

PHOENIX — The Henry, a popular restaurant from Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, is set to open April 2, the company announced Wednesday.

The new location of the Henry, which will be the second in the Valley, is at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix's Uptown Plaza shopping center. The restaurant bears the number "2" on the facade near its main signage to differentiate it from the original location on East Camelback Road.

FRC, which was founded by Sam Fox and is now owned by The Cheesecake Factory (Nasdaq: CAKE), has been working on the new restaurant for close to a year and half at the site where an Applebee’s was located for years. FRC demolished the Applebee’s to build a new restaurant that is more than 6,000 square feet and has a covered patio for outdoor dining.

