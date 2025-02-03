The Esplanade's $45 million renovation unveiled in Camelback Corridor

A $45 million upgrade to The Esplanade office campus has brought 30,000 square feet of new amenity space to the Camelback Corridor property. Plans are also underway for three new restaurants on site.

Monarch Alternative Capital and Tourmaline Capital Partners have completed the significant renovations to the Phoenix complex with new tenant offerings including a conference center, a lounge, a full-service restaurant, fitness center and lobby.

The Esplanade spans four office buildings totaling 1 million square feet at the southeast corner of 24th Street and Camelback Road and is home to more than 90 professional service and real estate tenants such as CBRE, Merrill Lynch, Cushman & Wakefield, UBS Financial and more.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.