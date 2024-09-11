Texas taco chain targets Arizona for expansion

Rusty Taco, a growing fast-casual chain based out of Dallas, already has a small presence in the Valley but has targeted Phoenix, and the whole state of Arizona, as a growth market.

The Mexican restaurant is seeking new franchisees and is hoping its existing franchisee, Sonoran Restaurant Group, will gear up to find new locations in the Valley in the coming months.

Daniel Smith, president of Rusty Taco, told the Business Journal he believes the brand could have success with more stores in Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe and Scottsdale.

Looking at the rest of Arizona, Smith said Rusty Taco recently signed a deal in Winslow and is courting franchisees in Tucson and Flagstaff in order to grow its presence near the universities.

“The state of Arizona is very attractive to us right now,” Smith said.

While the Phoenix food scene is not lacking in the taco department, new brands have been able to establish a foothold and have some success. Smith said he sees the competition for Rusty Taco as some of the other Texas brands growing in the Valley, including Torchy’s Tacos and Velvet Taco, which is expected to open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale within the next year.

