Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Tesla gains Arizona permit to operate ride-hailing service with safety drivers in vehicles

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Robotesla
Posted

PHOENIX — Tesla can now operate ride hailing service in Arizona after receiving permit approval this week from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Texas-based electric vehicle maker gained approval from ADOT on Nov. 17 for a Transportation Network Company permit, which allows it to operate ride-hailing service similar to Uber and Waymo, but with a human safety driver present.

Tesla applied for the TNF permit on Nov. 13, an ADOT spokesperson told the Business Journal.

An additional permit will be required before Tesla can operate its autonomous vehicles without safety drivers. The company has not yet applied for that permit, according to the ADOT spokesperson.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch, pause, record & replay live sports with Tablo!