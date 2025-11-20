Tesla gains Arizona permit to operate ride-hailing service with safety drivers in vehicles

PHOENIX — Tesla can now operate ride hailing service in Arizona after receiving permit approval this week from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Texas-based electric vehicle maker gained approval from ADOT on Nov. 17 for a Transportation Network Company permit, which allows it to operate ride-hailing service similar to Uber and Waymo, but with a human safety driver present.

Tesla applied for the TNF permit on Nov. 13, an ADOT spokesperson told the Business Journal.

An additional permit will be required before Tesla can operate its autonomous vehicles without safety drivers. The company has not yet applied for that permit, according to the ADOT spokesperson.

