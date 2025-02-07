Tempe solar energy startup to appear in Google AI Super Bowl ad

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe-based solar energy startup is showcasing its technology in a Google Workspace TV commercial that will air during the Super Bowl.

Solestial Inc. is representing Arizona in Google Workspace’s “50 States, 50 Stories” ad campaign, which highlights how companies nationwide are leveraging artificial intelligence in their operations. The ad is slated to air Feb. 9 during the game.

The ad, which features Solestial CEO Stan Herasimenka and other employees, illustrates the company’s solar cell technology used in space and how the startup is using Google Gemini AI for productivity management.

“It’s a mix of shots on-site at the Solestial factory in Tempe with our team and some features of Gemini’s functionality,” Andy Atherton, Solestial’s chief operating officer, told AZ Inno. “We were super happy with how they integrated the two subjects.”

