Tempe food hall concept closes after less than a year

The eatery near Mill and Southern avenues was only open for 11 months
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Eats, a fledgling food hall restaurant concept, is set to close in early January, just 11 months after it opened.

Located at the southeast corner of Mill and Southern Avenues in Tempe, Tempe Eats opened in February 2024 as a food hall that had eight separate and unique eateries inside.

Some of the menu items include pasta, burgers, sushi and BBQ.

Tempe Eats operated with technology that allowed guests to order from any of the eateries and have it delivered to their table all on one transaction.

It also had a drive-thru window and several bar areas.

