Team behind Boondocks to open Mexican steakhouse in Old Town Scottsdale

The team behind Boondocks Patio & Grill, a neighborhood bar and restaurant with locations in Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe, is preparing to open a new steakhouse concept in Scottsdale’s entertainment district.

Luke Kory, who owns and operates Boondocks with his brother Jake Kory, told the Business Journal that Pistoleros Parrilla, a wood-fired Mexican steakhouse, will open just down the street from Boondocks Scottsdale at 4333 N. Civic Center Plaza in the fourth quarter of this year.

Pistoleros Parrilla will be located in a former office building that has been reconfigured for a restaurant and bar. The building is about 5,000 square feet and will include an outdoor patio on the second story of the building, according to documents filed with the city of Scottsdale.

