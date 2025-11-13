Steakhouse to replace downtown Phoenix Hooters sets opening date

PHOENIX — Pretty Decent Concepts, the restaurant group behind Wren & Wolf, Carry On, Trophy Room, and Filthy Animal, is preparing to debut two new concepts at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix.

On Nov. 21, Pretty Decent Concepts will open Cleaverman and Filthy Martini Bar in the space formerly occupied by Hooters for several years. The new restaurants are part of a the reconfiguration of the Arizona Center.

Cleaverman is a 10,000-square-foot steak house that will sit more than 300 guests. The Pretty Decent Concepts team spent months traveling the country meeting with different ranchers, touring dry-age facilities, and gaining a deeper knowledge of the cattle industry. With the new awareness and the relationships, Cleaverman was designed to be a steakhouse that “honors the cattle and the craftsmen behind them,” according to the company.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.