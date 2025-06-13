Watch Now
Stalled Mesa mixed-use project gets second chance with new developer

The Grid's original developer filed for bankruptcy in March 2024
MESA, AZ — For more than five years, the fate of a mixed-use development in downtown Mesa hung in the balance. The project formerly known as The Grid faced headwinds from the start amid the Covid-19 pandemic before stalling out for good last year.

About 15 months later, the 3.3-acre downtown project has new life after Mesa City Council unanimously authorized a ground lease agreement on June 2 with its new developer, Soltrust Main QOZB LLC.

A U.S. bankruptcy trustee coordinated with the city and selected Soltrust, a real estate developer with office footprints in Scottsdale and Seattle, to take over after The Grid’s previous developer — The Grid at Mesa LLC — filed for Chapter 11 protection in March 2024.

The project is considered an important building block in the city's continued effort to create a bustling downtown core.

