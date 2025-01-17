SRP gets go-ahead for key transmission facility, lines in Laveen area

LAVEEN, AZ — Salt River Project is able to move ahead on its South Mountain Transmission Project now that the Arizona Corporation Commission has approved it.

The ACC voted Jan. 15 to approve a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility for the project, which will support growth and development in the Laveen area along the Loop 202.

The area could see development such as retail, hospitals, hotels and resorts, residential areas and an industrial and technology park.

“The South Mountain Transmission project represents an important milestone for the Laveen community, and we appreciate the consideration of the ACC to approve this plan,” said Rick Hernandez, Power System Program Manager for SRP, in a statement. “The project will help SRP support the Valley’s economic and residential growth with affordable, reliable and sustainable power.”

