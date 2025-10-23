Sprouts-anchored retail project breaks ground in East Valley

Construction is set to start this month on a new retail project in east Mesa that will be anchored by a Sprouts Farmers Market store.

Common Bond Development Group, the developer behind the project whose portfolio also includes Global Ambassador Hotel, Park at 83 in Peoria, and several neighborhood shopping centers around the Valley, announced it has broken ground on Eastmarket at Eastmark, its retail development on the northeast corner of East Ray Road and South Ellsworth Road in Mesa.

Eastmarket will feature nearly 45,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, including the 23,299-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market store.

“Securing Sprouts at Eastmarket is a milestone for the Eastmark community, and is just the beginning,” Brian Frakes, the founder and president of Common Bond Development Group, said in a statement.

