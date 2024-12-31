Specialty grocery store planned for Goodyear's new downtown

GOODYEAR, AZ — Red Development is moving forward with the next phase of Goodyear's new downtown core, known as GSQ.
The Phoenix firm has submitted speculative plans for a new specialty grocery store totaling 13,500 square feet and two restaurants totaling 7,800 square feet at the northwest corner of Bullard Avenue and McDowell Road.
Popular specialty grocer Trader Joe's — a long-requested retailer by the city of Goodyear — could be part of those plans, according to documents submitted to the city in November.
Construction documents reference Trader Joe's as a potential tenant but the retailer has not confirmed plans to expand there and it's possible another grocer could end up in the space.