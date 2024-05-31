Watch Now
Sneakybird opens second location in East Valley, with more on the way

The Gilbert restaurant is located near Recker and Williams Field roads
Posted at 8:56 AM, May 31, 2024
GILBERT, AZ — Sneakybird, the Valley-based chicken restaurant founded by the former CEO of Native Grill & Wings, opened its second location on May 28 in Gilbert.

The restaurant, which opened its first location in Scottsdale in 2022, is now welcoming customers to its new eatery at the Verde at Cooley Station shopping center at 3945 E. Williams Field Road in Gilbert in a 1,550-square-foot space.

Sneakybird is trying to differentiate itself from growing number of chicken-based fast casual restaurant chains by roasting all its chicken sandwiches, tenders, wings, rather than dropping it into the deep fryer, making for what the restaurant claims is a healthier option.

Sneakybird was founded by Dan Chaon, the former CEO of Valley-based Native Grill & Wings, and his son Nathan Chaon.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

