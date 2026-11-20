With a new terminal set to be built at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, city and airport officials are starting to let designers and builders know what they expect in the project.

Bids for work on the West Terminal – to be anchored by American Airlines – will start going out in early 2027. Earlier this week, hundreds of people in the construction and design industries – many traveling across the country – descended upon Phoenix to learn about the scope and desires for the massive multibillion-dollar project.

The new terminal will be on the west side of the airport, between Terminal 3 and the rental car center. The two existing terminals at Sky Harbor – Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 – are fully built out and cannot add any more gates.

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