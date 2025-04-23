Six Arizona restaurants make Yelp's top 100 family-friendly list, Gilbert eatery ranks No. 2

Six Arizona eateries have made Yelp’s list of Top 100 Family-Friendly Restaurants in the United States. Four are in the Valley and two are in other areas of the Grand Canyon State.

Among the top five family-friendly restaurants in the nation listed by Yelp Inc. is Joe’s Farm Grill in Gilbert, which ranked No. 2. It is followed by Fat Olives (No. 35) in Flagstaff, Joe’s Real BBQ (No. 36) in Gilbert, Luci’s at the Orchard (No. 43) in Phoenix, Bubba’s 33 (No. 52) in Peoria and The House — Show Low (No. 79) in Show Low.

Joe’s Farm Grill, a retro-inspired diner, opened its doors in 2006. Co-owned by Joe Johnston, Tim Peelen and Tad Peelen, the restaurant serves up classic American cuisine such as burgers and fries — harvesting fruit, vegetables and herbs from The Farm at Agritopia as well as from farmers in other parts of Arizona, according to its website.

