Semiconductor supplier Fujifilm seeks to grow Mesa distribution site

Japanese semiconductor supplier Fujifilm Electronic Materials U.S.A. Inc. wants to build out its Mesa distribution site.

The proposal includes approximately 86,455 square feet of development across five new buildings, including storage tanks, an automated cargo collection warehouse and other processing equipment at its 60-acre campus on the northwest corner of East Pecos and South Mountain roads. The city's planning and zoning commission will hear the pitch at its public meeting Nov. 12.

Fujifilm is a producer of specialty chemicals used in chip manufacturing; its parent company produces cameras and film, among a plethora of other products. It has another manufacturing site in town on East Ray Road, close to Mesa Gateway Airport.

