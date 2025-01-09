Scottsdale's job market ranks first in the nation in new report

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Job seekers in several Valley cities have it pretty good, according to a report that puts Scottsdale ahead of all the rest nationwide.

WalletHub ranked Scottsdale first in its 2025 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs report, while three other Valley cities landed in the top 20 out of 182 municipalities to make the list that measured local job markets.

The study noted Scottsdale has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, also offering the most paid internship opportunities in the nation for students looking for workforce experience. WalletHub also ranked Scottsdale sixth best in the nation for recreation and 13th best for families — and it has the 12th lowest rate of violent crimes.

Two more Valley cities made the top 10 nationwide, and Arizona had a total of 10 cities on the list.

