Scottsdale ranks No. 11 nationally as best city for remote workers in new study

Scottsdale ranks No. 11 out of 215 cities as best for telecommuters.

The luxe city known for its arts and culture, its prime real estate, and its place among the wealthiest ZIP codes in the nation is Arizona’s remote work capital.

Scottsdale outperformed several Grand Canyon State cities, including Gilbert (No. 61), Chandler (No. 65), Mesa (No. 122), Tempe (No. 131), Phoenix (No. 140) and Tucson (No. 172).

That’s according to a new study from CoworkingCafe, an online global listing service where users can search and book flexible workspace solutions.

