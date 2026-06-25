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Scottsdale man sentenced for conspiring to steal semiconductor trade secrets

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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An Israeli citizen living in Scottsdale faces three years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiring to steal trade secrets from a semiconductor industry supplier.

Guy Galanti, 48, who had been in federal custody since being arrested in September 2025, was sentenced by United States District Judge G. Murray Snow to time already served, plus the terms of supervised release, court documents show.

Galanti pleaded guilty in May of this year to conspiring to steal trade secrets. His sentencing was handed down on June 22.

Galanti had worked as a senior-level manager for Scottsdale-based Green Technology Investments (GTI), which services and sells remanufactured semiconductor testing machines with new functionality.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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