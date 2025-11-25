Scottsdale celebrity chef launches pasta sauce at Sprouts

Scott Conant, the celebrity chef based in Scottsdale who has opened several restaurants in the Valley, is launching a packaged consumer goods line of products with a local grocery chain.

Starting next month, Conant’s new Martone Street pasta sauces will be found exclusively on the shelves of Sprouts Farmers Market stores.

Conant, who has been a regular on the Food Network for years and has had dozens of reviews written about his restaurants and cooking, said if he has a signature item, it would be his tomato sauce. But making it in the kitchen is very different than making a product that is jarred and sold to the masses.

