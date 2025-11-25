Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scottsdale celebrity chef launches pasta sauce at Sprouts

Scott Conant, the celebrity chef based in Scottsdale who has opened several restaurants in the Valley, is launching a packaged consumer goods line of products with a local grocery chain.

Starting next month, Conant’s new Martone Street pasta sauces will be found exclusively on the shelves of Sprouts Farmers Market stores.

Conant, who has been a regular on the Food Network for years and has had dozens of reviews written about his restaurants and cooking, said if he has a signature item, it would be his tomato sauce. But making it in the kitchen is very different than making a product that is jarred and sold to the masses.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

