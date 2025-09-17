Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Tan Valley to form inaugural city council, becoming Pinal County's largest city

San Tan Valley’s inaugural city council will be formed on Wednesday, completing the largest incorporation by population in Arizona history.

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors probed 13 candidates for the council during a public job interview Sept. 15 at the county administrative complex in Florence. The board will select seven to lead the town by Wednesday.

Council members will lay the foundation for a new local government that will represent a fast-growing population of more than 123,000 people, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates released in September. Once the incorporation is official, San Tan Valley will become Pinal County’s largest municipality. Governing the new town will be no easy feat, said Stephen Q. Miller, chairman of the county's board of supervisors.

