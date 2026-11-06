Sam Fox exits Fox Restaurant Concepts, will focus on hotel, culinary ventures

Sam Fox, the eponymous founder of Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts⁠, has left the company.

Fox, who departed on Oct. 30, plans on focusing his attention on his other hospitality and restaurant company, Author & Edit Hospitality, which is the brand he used to develop and run the Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix.

Fox’s departure comes seven years after Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC⁠) was sold to The Cheesecake Factory for more than $350 million. In an interview with the Business Journal, Fox said he knew that at some point after the transaction he would have to depart, but he actually stayed a bit longer because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It's time for me to focus on things that I own 100% of and work on some growth of the hotels and maybe a few restaurants,” Fox said. “Also, it’s time for the team at Fox Restaurants to take the reins and show us what they can do.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.