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Salt River Project taps Italian firm for non-lithium battery system in eastern Arizona

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Valley-based nonprofit utility Salt River Project this week entered an agreement with Italy-based energy technology company Energy Dome to build a new non-lithium-ion storage system to power its grid.

Under the deal, Energy Dome will add a 19-megawatt, 10-hour carbon dioxide-based storage system at SRP’s Coronado Generating Station in St. John’s in Apache County, on the eastern side of Arizona.

To be developed under a 20-year tolling agreement, Energy Dome will own and operate the facility as SRP dispatches the electricity.

This project comes out of a request for proposals for long-duration energy storage, or LDES, projects issued in 2024.

It now falls under the umbrella of a collaboration between SRP and Google, announced last year, to speed up development of LDES technology that don’t use lithium-ion batteries.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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