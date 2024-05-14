Ryan Cos. partners with SAFE Project to curb opioid overdoses on job sites

The construction industry sits atop the list for the highest death rate attributed to drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

An August 2023 report from the CDC found drug overdose death rates in the construction and extraction industries to be 162.6 per 100,000 workers, nearly 50 deaths more than food preparation and serving-related workers, which came in second at 117.9 deaths.

Ryan Cos., a Minneapolis-based full-service real estate firm and major player in Arizona, wants to buck that trend by keeping naloxone at all of its job sites and corporate offices. Naloxone is a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose.

To do this, Ryan partnered with SAFE Project, a Virginia-based nonprofit dedicated to ending the addiction epidemic.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.