Raytheon lands $22.9B Tomahawk missile contract

The Tucson-based Raytheon missile-making facility has just inked the biggest single deal in its history from the U.S. military to supercharge production of a critical long-range missile.

The company — a division of Virginia-based RTX Corp. — has been awarded an “unprecedented” $22.9 billion, seven-year contract from the U.S. Navy to dramatically accelerate production of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Raytheon officials said the company has already been making investments to ramp up production of Tomahawks and other weapons, tripling deliveries of the Tomahawk in particular during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier. Those efforts will continue under this deal, Raytheon said, noting it will increase capacity in collaboration with hundreds of suppliers to scale output and prepare for future needs.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.