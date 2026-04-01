Rapid data center expansion could strain city budgets, create credit risk

PHOENIX — The explosion in demand for data center capacity and rapid planning to get projects off the ground could pose a risk to local governments’ creditworthiness.

As developers and investors tout tax revenues for communities, the facilities could also drive economic concentration and volatility while potentially straining local resources, according to a new report from S&P Global.

“In some ways, this looks a lot like economic and taxpayer concentration in any economic development scenario in any city,” said Sarah Sullivant, managing director at S&P.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.