Project plans submitted for $1 billion redevelopment of former CrackerJax site in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The developers behind the $1 billion project to redevelop the former CrackerJax site in Scottsdale are taking their final steps before the massive project is considered for approval by the city.

The site plans for The Parque, a mixed-use project that was approved by Scottsdale City Council in 2023, were submitted on March 10 to the city’s Development Review board for approval.

The Parque’s proposed first phase will include two sets of residential multifamily buildings — an 89-unit apartment building and a 70-unit condo building — that sit on top of retail or restaurant space, four separate restaurant spaces and a 1.7-acre park at the center of site.

