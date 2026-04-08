Popular Phoenix wine bar Postino opening in downtown Goodyear's GSQ development

Popular Phoenix-based wine bar Postino will be opening in downtown Goodyear’s GSQ retail and restaurant development, according to documents filed last week with Maricopa County.

On March 31, an agreement between Bankers Trust Company, RED Development and 21802 S Ellsworth Rd LLC, a limited liability company connected to Phoenix-based restaurant company Upward Projects, was recorded with Maricopa County Recorder’s office. The document – a subordination, non-disturbance and attornment agreement – showed that 21802 S Ellsworth Rd LLC was leasing space from Red Development in the GSQ project. The document said the agreement was related to “Postino (GSQ - Goodyear, AZ).”

The Goodyear Postino will be the restaurant's 10th location in the Valley. Upward Projects has more than 30 Postino locations across seven states. The company recently opened its first restaurant in the West Valley in Peoria.

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