Plans for Aldi distribution center in Valley shows signs of life

GOODYEAR, AZ — Seven years after Aldi proposed a regional office and distribution center in Goodyear along the Loop 303 corridor, signs of life have appeared with the German grocer's long-dormant plans.

The Batavia, Illinois-based U.S. unit of Aldi applied in May for a pre-application and due diligence meeting with the city of Goodyear for a distribution center at the southwest corner of Indian School Road and Cotton Lane, according to city of Goodyear records.

A spokesperson for the city said the application was the most recent movement by Aldi for its distribution center, but the city has not yet been provided with a timeline for construction.

The project is expected to total about 569,400 square feet including 16,900 square feet designated for office space. The distribution center could create 120 jobs with capacity to employ up to 700 people, the city spokesperson said on July 16.

