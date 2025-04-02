Watch Now
PhoenixNAP set to build its second Valley data center

'Phase Two' of their data center project will be more than three times larger than their existing center
PHOENIX — PhoenixNAP Global IT Services is doubling down on its presence in the Valley in response to the region's strong demand for data centers.

PhoenixNAP’s "phase two" project will begin construction in four months on a 530,000-square-foot data center and will bear the name PHX02, JLL Executive Managing Director Mark Bauer told the Business Journal. The project is more than three times larger than its existing data center already in operation nearby.

The key difference between PHX02 and other data centers on the market is how it caters to smaller users, according to Bauer.

