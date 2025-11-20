Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phoenix wins auction for 159 acres near TSMC campus

Mountain preserve
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix was the only bidder as it won an Arizona State Land Department auction Nov. 19 for 158.7 acres in north Phoenix.

It’s paying $11.9 million for the site, which is situated north of Sandra Day O’Connor High School, off the I-17 freeway and Jomax Road.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department submitted the original application for the land, planning to purchase it for a new mountain preserve and hiking trail.

Documents submitted with the Arizona State Land Department originally suggested a builder could likely swoop in and outbid the city.

